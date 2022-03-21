My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Shows Off Marin’s Coolest Makeover

One awesome My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has brought one of Marin Kitagawa’s coolest looks to life! The anime adaptation of Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series is now nearing the end of its debut season run, and fans have been drawn to the anime despite all of the other heavy hitters this Winter thanks to the central duo of Marin and Wakana Gojo. Marin has especially been a major hit with fans of the anime as she has shown off all kinds of makeovers thanks to her love for cosplay bringing her closer and closer to her dream together with Gojo.

The series has invented several fun series for Marin to base her cosplay looks off of, and one particular arc involved her teaming up with some fellow cosplayers to bring life to a special magical girl series. Marin herself took on the villainous “Black Lobelia” for the occasion, and it resulted in her coolest makeover for the series yet. Much like all of her other cosplays, it changed her look completely and now this version of Marin Kitagawa has come to life with some awesome real-life cosplay from artist @seracoss on Instagram! You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you wanted to catch up to see Marin Kitagawa’s various cosplay makeovers before the debut season comes to an end (which will only be one more episode from the time of this writing), My Dress-Up Darling is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio. They officially describe the anime as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

What do you think? How did you like My Dress-Up Darling’s first season? What were your favorite Marin Kitagawa cosplay looks in the series so far? What kind of cosplay would you want to see her take on next? Let us know all of your thoughts on My Dress-Up Darling and everything anime in the comments!