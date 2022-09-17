My Dress-Up Darling Creator Celebrates Season 2 With New Art

My Dress-Up Darling has finally revealed that the anime will be coming back for a second season in the near future, and the original creator behind it all is celebrating the occasion with some special new art! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series has been steadily picking up steam with fans ever since the anime made its debut earlier this year as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, but ended its run without news of a potential continuation. Given how much more the manga has been growing as a result of the anime, it felt like it was only a matter of time before the anime announced more would be coming.

As part of a special event celebrating the series in Japan, My Dress-Up Darling officially announced that the anime will be continuing with a sequel project. This new season has yet to have a date set for its new episodes just yet (or could end up being a movie project), but to celebrate the announcement series creator Shinichi Fukuda shared a special new illustration featuring Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa celebrating not only one of Marin's major favorites but the fact that more anime will be coming our way in the future. Check it out below from the series' official Twitter account:

The first season of the series ended in a way that could have been used as an end for the anime overall, but a continuation is certainly welcome considering just how hot of a start to the year My Dress-Up Darling had. With 2022 rounding out with some huge franchises, this one might get lost in the shuffle despite dominating so much conversation earlier this year. If you wanted to catch up with the series to see what all the buzz is about, you can now find My Dress-Up Darling streaming with Crunchyroll!

They officially describe My Dress-Up Darling as such, "Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

Are you excited to see My Dress-Up Darling come back for a sequel anime? What are you hoping to see in the new season?