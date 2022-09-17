My Dress-Up Darling Confirms Sequel Series

My Dress-Up Darling has carved out a dedicated fan base thanks to the anime adaptation following Wakana Goku and Marin Kitagawa as the two come to realize that their love for costume crafting intersects. With the first season arriving earlier this year thanks to CloverWorks, the studio responsible for Spy x Family and The Promised Neverland to name a few, the anime adaptation has confirmed that a sequel series is currently in the works. With the manga by Shinichi Fukuda continuing to print new chapters, there will be many storylines and character beats to bring to the anime adaptation.

The first season of My Dress-Up Darling's anime series came to an end following the twelfth episode which aired in March, earlier this year. The season finale didn't just bring the first batch of episodes to a close, it also revealed Kitagawa's true feeling for Gojo, following their shared experience of being freaked out by a horror movie. Needless to say, these events will come into play when the anime series returns.

The Official Twitter Account for My Dress-Up Darling shared the major news that a second season is on the way, releasing a new trailer to confirm that Gojo and Marin were returning to the small screen, though there are plenty of questions that remain unanswered when it comes to the fan-favorite show's comeback:

My Dress-Up Darling's first season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and if you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this anime franchise focusing on cosplay, the streaming service has an official description of the series that just announced a second season:

"Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

