My Dress-Up Darling Hits Major New Sales Milestone

My Dress-Up Darling might have ended its debut anime run earlier this year, but it's been such a success for the original release of the manga that the series has reached a major new sales milestone months after the anime ended! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series was already a modest success in its own right since its launch a few years ago, but the anime brought a whole new wave of attention to the franchise thanks to its successful adaptation. In fact, the manga continues to do well long after the anime ended its run and will likely continue to do as well moving forward.

My Dress-Up Darling celebrates several major milestones for the manga series during the anime's run earlier this Winter, and continued to hit surprising numbers even after the anime ended. The latest update from series creator Shinichi Fukuda celebrates yet another major milestone as the manga has reached a new milestone of seven million copies now in circulation for the series. It's a pretty big deal considering a second season has yet to be announced, and Fukuda celebrated the milestone with a special new Marin Kitagawa sketch! Check it out below:

My Dress-Up Darling's anime run ended earlier this year, but unfortunately there has yet to be any word on whether or not it will be continuing with a second season just yet. If you wanted to check out the anime for yourself in case a second season of the series does get announced someday, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio. They officially describe My Dress-Up Darling as such:

"Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

But what do you think? How did you like My Dress-Up Darling's debut anime season? Did it make you want to check out the original manga? Are you going to tune into a second season if it does happen? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!