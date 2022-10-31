My Hero Academia Awards Crust MVP Award After His Season 6 Sacrifice

My Hero Academia's sixth season has kicked off with a bang as the heroes have launched an assault on the Paranormal Liberation Front, and the anime has awarded the pro hero Crust the MVP of the latest episode following his big sacrifice to save Shouta Aizawa! The newest season of the series has been getting far more intense with each new episode as the war in full breaks out, but one of the benefits of it is the fact that we got to see some of the higher ranked pros such as Mirko and Crust in action for the first real time in the series overall.

Crust was a part of the initial wave of heroes that broke through to Dr. Garaki's underground laboratory in an attempt to keep Tomura Shigaraki from awakening to a new level of power, but unfortunately as he and the other heroes soon discovered, they were still too late. Shigaraki woke up with a devastating new use of his Decay and with it quickly killed a huge number of heroes. Among them included Crust as he saved Aizawa from suffering the same dark fate. Because of this, My Hero Academia has named him an MVP:

What Happened in My Hero Academia Episode 118?

The heroes quickly discovered that their attempts to keep Shigaraki from waking up were in vain as a huge wave of decay begins destroying not only the hospital around them, but everyone in the area too. As Aizawa and the other heroes were trying to escape, one of the High-Ends had grabbed onto his leg and was going to pull him down into the decay. Soon enough, Crust's shields come in to sever the High-End's arm to save Aizawa from death.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Massacre Leaves One of Its Top Heroes Dead | My Hero Academia Just Animated One of Mt. Lady's Wildest Scenes Yet

Unfortunately, it was revealed to be too late for Crust himself as he uses his final moments to give a thumbs up and smile to Aizawa as it was revealed that he had been hit by the decay not long before it either. Knowing that he had no time left, he used his very last moments for one final bit of heroism and that is definitely deserving of an MVP award for the episode itself.

The body count is rising on both sides, so how do you feel about My Hero Academia Season 6 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!