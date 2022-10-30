My Hero Academia Just Animated One of Mt. Lady's Wildest Scenes Yet

My Hero Academia Season 6 is now adapting one of the biggest arcs from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and that means the newest episode has finally brought one of its most memorable Mt. Lady moments to life! After building up the strength of the heroes and villains in the fifth season, Season 6 of the anime is now taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga. While it is plenty full of heartbreaking and violent moments, some of the most iconic scenes from the series are actually some of the lighter bits of brevity that stood out from the chaos.

Mt. Lady has been a crucial part of the heroes' big assault on the Paranormal Liberation Front's main base, and while she has yet to get into a big fight herself for the war, the newest episode of the series has brought her to the front lines in a very unexpected way. When she's thrown through the air from a sudden rush of ice from the villain Geten's abilities, Fatgum ends up hilariously in her trajectory as she comes flying towards him while he needs to get out of the way or be crushed by her bottom.

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 6

My Hero Academia is only a few episodes into its run for Season 6 thus far, and that means the war is really only beginning from here on out. Mt. Lady might have been made an unexpected joke with this scene in question in Episode 118 of the series (and the fifth of the season overall), but this is all before she gets into her main conflict for this war arc from the manga. The episodes thus far might have already surprised fans, but things are only going to get wilder from here.

If you wanted to catch My Hero Academia Season 6 as it airs, you can now find the new episodes streaming on Crunchyroll as they air in Japan. You can also find the first five seasons of the anime streaming there as well, and that way you can catch up before the war gets even more intense in future episodes!