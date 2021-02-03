My Hero Academia Puts Pros on the Run in Light of Shigaraki's War

✖

My Hero Academia's big War Arc is over, and even though the heroes technically "won," the cost has been high. The latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga reveals more of the fallout from the war between the pro heroes and Tomura Shigaraki's Paranormal Liberation Front, and it's not good for the heroes. The top ranks of the Pro Hero League have been shattered by deaths, crippling injuries, and more than a few broken spirits; meanwhile, All For One has regrouped his villains' forces and staged a multi-prison jailbreak that's driving fear and chaos on the streets. And now the heroes can't keep up - and don't even want to try!

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 299 SPOILERS Follow!

In Chapter 299 of My Hero Academia's manga, we catch up with No. 2 hero Hawks and No. 3 hero Best Jeanist as they chase down a lead on the informant that betrayed Hawks' true identity to Dabi and the villains. Along the way, the two heroes have to make a detour, as some local villains are pulling a brazen downtown heist in broad daylight.

Jeanist makes short work of the "Glutton God Gang," and after the scuffle Jeanist questions why the cops and local heroes didn't show up on the scene. The citizens inform the hero that All For One's jailbreaks have left the cops overwhelmed with escaped villains roaming the streets. More disturbingly, the psychological blows that Shigaraki, Dabi, and the Paranormal Liberation Front dealt to society are proving to have a corrosive effect on hero morale. According to the locals, the doubt about heroes that the villains inspired (in large part through Dabi's video confession about Endeavor and Hawks' dark pasts) has caused enough backlash to make local heroes pack-up shop and leave town.

Indeed, as Best Jeanist and Hawks finish and leave the scene, it's clearly depicted in one panel that the crowd of onlookers now contains a distinct mix of adoring and disapproving looks. It's not going well for heroes in terms of public relations - which may turn out to be the real "victory" that comes out of this War Arc. Endeavor and Hawks (the top two heroes) have both suffered crippling injuries and had their personal reputations publicly destroyed by scandal. Best Jeanist is still only at partial power due to the injuries battling All For One in Kamino - and the rest of the pro hero top ten has been gutted by some brutal deaths and debilitating injuries.

And all the while, All For One is gathering power and still coming at the heroes, hard. Things are not looking good.

My Hero Academia is in production on season 5 of the anime. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.