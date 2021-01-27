My Hero Academia Gives Status Update on Bakugo and Todoroki's Injuries

✖

My Hero Academia's War Arc has come to an end, with the heroes winning a hollow victory against the insane forces of Shigaraki and his tens of thousands of followers, with the latest chapter giving us a look into the current status of two of the heroes hit hardest by this latest saga, Bakugo and Todoroki. While Bakugo's injuries were far more physical, Shoto's were definitely more on the emotional side as Dabi's identity was revealed to be the older brother to the fire and ice wielding hero and the son of the current number one hero in Endeavor!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 298, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Following the War Arc, the heroes are licking their wounds and mourning their dead, such as the UA Academy teacher Midnight. Bakugo suffered some insane injuries while attempting to assist Midoriya, being impaled during his assault on Shigaraki who was using his new abilities as the inheritor of the all-powerful Quirk of All For One! Luckily, it seems as if Bakugo is back to normal, barging through the hospital attempting to learn the status of many of his friends.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Shoto Todoroki is dealing with the revelation that his elder brother is one of the biggest villains in the world today, joined by his family to give him some serious emotional support. As Todoroki sits in his hospital bed trying to come to grips with the revelations he learned during the War Arc, he begins to come to the stark realization that Endeavor does not have the power necessary to defeat his eldest son and that Shoto will have to take care of his brother personally.

Bakugo and Todoroki might be fine, but Midoriya has yet to awaken from the coma that he found himself in following his insane battle against Shigaraki. On top of the students' status, we also bore witness to Gran Torino and Eraserhead's current statuses, who also managed to make it out alive of the War Arc, though Aizawa is now missing a leg!

Do you think the heroes will be able to overcome their current status following the War Arc in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!