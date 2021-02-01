My Hero Academia Promo Teases the Start of the Prison Break Arc

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the most prolific series coming out of Japan right now, and fans are eating up all its offers. From film to video games and more, there are plenty of ways to check out what Izuku has to offer. Of course, the manga is one of the go-to destinations for My Hero Academia fans, and it seems a new teaser is baiting readers about the upcoming Prison Break arc.

Now, you might be wondering what this new arc is all about. My Hero Academia already held a handful of jailbreaks. All For One managed to coordinate a damning break from Tartarus alongside other villains such as Muscular. A slew of other high-security prisons was busted open in the last month, but it seems there is more to come.

The teaser for BNHA Chapter 300 from this week's Shonen Jump Vol. 9 says: "Villains, Prison Break! Prison Break! What will the heroes do now!?" I wonder how long this Prison Break arc will be...👀

Also, wow next week is BNHA's 300th chapter?? Time flies! — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 31, 2021

As translated by Twitter user aitaikimochi, My Hero Academia included a teaser for the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump's new issue. It was there fans were teased about chapter 300 as it is set to debut next week. The line itself reads, "Villains, Prison Break! Prison Break! What will the heroes do now!?"

You can imagine how the pro heroes will react to this kind of detail. It seems the Prison Break arc is far from over and these first escapes are just the tip of the iceberg. Now, a full-fledged arc is being dedicated to those villains who escaped. More might join the group as Shigaraki and All For One lead society down a dark path. And with so many pro heroes in recovery, there is no telling how these villains will be dealt with. The threat these convicts pose to society looms large, but Izuku is one of several heroes who aren't yet ready to hit the front lines due to their injuries.

What do you think about this teaser? What should My Hero Academia explore in the arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.