My Hero Academia Levels Up Koda's Power in Emotional New Scene

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 371 to follow! My Hero Academia has kicked off a new phase of the final war between the heroes and villains, and the newest chapter of the series has leveled up Koji Koda's power in an emotional new scene. Izuku Midoriya might currently be focusing his efforts on taking down Tomura Shigaraki as fast as possible on the floating U.A. Academy battlefield, but it is only one of the many scattered battles taking place in the war. As the latest chapters have demonstrated, the Heteromorphs have mounted a huge assault as they are finally fed up about their treatment.

The civillian Heteromorphs have fallen under the Paranormal Liberation Front's support as they are tired of how they have been treated in society by those with more "human" features, and thus this movement has gone a more violent route as the villains are definitely manipulating this desire for freedom for their own means. But at the center of it all are two heroes who know about the Heteromorph mistreatment more than anyone, Shoji and Koda, as they have been trying their best to push Spinner and this mob back. This has led Koda to a surprising Quirk breakthrough.

What is Happening to Koda's Head?

Chapter 371 of My Hero Academia sees Spinner devolve into more of the monster he had been transformed into with All For One's power, and despite Shoji's best efforts, Spinner refuses to listen as he can no longer truly comprehend anything around him. All the while, the Paranormal Liberation Front is trying to raise Shoji as an example of a traitor to their own people, but Koda thinks back to when Shoji told him and the others about all of the abuse he had gone through in the past to get to this point.

Seeing Shoji more hurt and being turned into this symbol of anti-Heteromorph values, Koda has had enough. The spike on his head begins to crack even more, and forms into a new shape. It seems to be an awakening of his quirk as Anivoice is seen bringing in a massive wave of birds to the area. Koda's quirk has never been shown to have this much influence over that many animals, and his changing head seems to indicate a rise in strength with this power. Now all that remains is to see what he can do with it.

