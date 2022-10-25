My Hero Academia Worries Fans With an Update on Spinner

Warning! Major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 370 to follow! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached an intense new phase with the newest chapters of the series, but My Hero Academia is definitely worrying fans over an update for Shuichi Iguchi's Spinner! With the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki reaching a heated new point, the focus was shifted back to Spinner and his army of Heteromorphs as they started attacking where Kurogiri was being held. But the Spinner that fans saw with this update was much different from the way he had ever looked before.

This giant monstrous form for Spinner seemed to further emphasize the fact that he was being held up like an icon by the other Heteromorphs either in the Paranormal Liberation Front already, or were sympathetic to the overall call for freedom. He noted how he was granted an ability from All For One before the final battle that brought him to this new size, but an update from the newest chapter is spelling trouble for the villain as he also seems to be losing all sense of his reason as a result of the new power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Going On With My Hero Academia's Spinner?

Chapter 370 of My Hero Academia reveals that Spinner's part in the battle was to attack the facility where Kurogiri is being held with an army 15,000 strong of those who were already in the Paranormal Liberation Front and ordinary citizens joining the cause. Standing tall above them all with his monstrous new form, he's essentially lost his ability to speak in complete sentences. His thoughts about being scrambled as well as he notes that his head's been fuzzy ever since All For One gave him that power.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Sneaks In the War's Darkest Scene Yet | My Hero Academia Drops Dark Star Wars Nod and Order 66 | My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Spinner's Comeback

He's being held in high regard as the representative to all of the others like him, but he can't really speak for himself and thus just violently wants to free Kurogiri and is throwing around his massive body to do so. It's a shame considering that he was the final naysayer to All For One's final plans, and it's like his mind has been snuffed out when this plan is moving into motion. He's no longer the nuanced fighter he used to be.

Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not it sticks, but how do you feel about Spinner's current situation in My Hero Academia's manga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!