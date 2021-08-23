My Hero Academia Reveals All For One's Closest Ally

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed All For One's closest ally with the newest episode of the series! The fifth season is now in the midst of a special villain focused arc all about Tomura Shigaraki, and with the start of My Villain Academia we have learned Shigaraki's main challenge going forward will be to truly become All For One's successor now that the villain has been imprisoned in Tartarus. This is not only our best look into Shigaraki himself, but it's also our best look into All For One and his past as well.

One of the biggest reveals in the episode in that regard is the introduction of his closest ally, a mysterious doctor that has been working with him in secret for a long time on the Nomu experiments and likely helping with the villain's body as well. With Shigaraki now being tested as All For One's successor at last, this doctor has introduced himself fully to the villain and has become Shigaraki's ally as well.

Episode 108 of the series sees Shigaraki and the League of Villains tasked with their newest mission of defeating All For One's backup plan Gigantomachia to officially get the monster to recognize Shigaraki as the true successor. As a bit of help, Shigaraki is soon warped to this doctor's location. He keeps himself mostly hidden, and introduces himself as Daruma Ujiko (a name that has since been changed in Kohei Horikoshi's original manga due to a major controversy).

Ujiko reveals that he's currently working on even stronger Nomu, but Shigaraki has only been given bits and pieces of Ujiko's work because the doctor was yet uncertain whether or not he wanted to devote himself to Shigaraki as well. Once he learns that Shigaraki's desire to destroy the entire world as it is now, he decides to help Shigaraki on his new mission as well and even says that he's got more power for Shigaraki but won't pass it over until Shigaraki has become stronger.

The villain's about to get the opportunity to do just that with not only Gigantomachia, but a new wave of villains challenging him for the throne as well. But we'll see how this doctor factors into Shigaraki's future soon enough in the coming episodes.