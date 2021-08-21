My Hero Academia Updates Season 5 Opening for My Villain Academia

✖

My Hero Academia has updated the opening theme sequence for the start of My Villain Academia in the anime! The fifth season of the series was highly anticipated by fans mostly for the reason that we would finally get to see the villain focused arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series in motion, but the wait for the arc has been particularly tough given that the anime had swapped the events of its two final arcs around. Thankfully the wait is finally over as the newest episode of the series took the first steps into the My Villain Academia arc.

Marking this new era for the series was an updated opening theme sequence for the anime. While it's not exactly a huge difference (or done in the way it was in Horikoshi's original manga version of the events), the anime has cemented this villain focused era for the anime with a brand new title to confirm that we have indeed entered "My Villain Academia" for the duration of the season to set some major things up for the anime's future. Check out the new logo below:

As for how the newest episode actually starts the My Villain Academia event, Episode 108 of the series is titled as such, "The huge villain Gigantomachia meets the League of Villains outside of their hideout. It seems the ally was left by All For One, but when he sees Shigaraki, he begins to rampage. Gigantomachia, who has supported All For One behind the scenes as a loyal bodyguard, despairs at the difference between his former master and Shigaraki. The battle between Shigaraki and Gigantomachia begins!"

This is only the first of some major events throughout the rest of the season as we'll see just what Shigaraki has been up to while Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes were in the midst of their work studies. Like them, Shigaraki has been steadily getting stronger too and that teases some major danger for the rest of the season to come. But what do you think?

