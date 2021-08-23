My Hero Academia Reveals All For One's Back-Up Plan for Victory

✖

My Hero Academia is coming through with its best arc of 2021, and season five is ready to impress fans with the aside. At last, the villains are coming into their own, and their story kicked off this week with a new episode. But before Shigaraki could get things moving, fans had to find out something special about Gigantomachia.

The update went live this weekend as the My Villain Academia arc got underway. The story shifted focus from Izuku to the League of Villains as they regroup following All For One's arrest. Now, the group has been teased with another addition courtesy of Gigantomachia, and the anime revealed why the soldier is a must-have ally.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

To put it simply, All For One created Gigantomachia to be his failsafe of sorts. The hulking beast is ladened with multiple quirks, and his simple conscious is dedicated to one thing and one thing only. And of course, that thing happens to be All For One. The villain made Gigantomachia into the most loyal of soldiers, and he wanted the beast to take care of One For All if he were to be taken out of the equation.

So yes, you did hear that right. Gigantomachia was meant to be a back-up plan against All Might should Yagi have killed All For One. As we all know, that did not happen, but the beast is now lying in wait with his master gone. The plan for Gigantomachia now is to align him with Shigaraki, but the white-haired boy has yet to prove his worth to the monster.

Shigaraki needs to prove his merit if he wants Gigantomachia on his team, and you know he needs the beast. If the monster was groomed to defeat All Might, well - you know he must be powerful. This boost is going to make a huge difference against the pro heroes, and it will also show the Meta Liberation Army who is really in charge. But before any of this can happen, Shigaraki needs to step up in a big way lest Gigantomachia targets him.

What do you think of All For One's plan? Are you surprised by Gigantomachia's true purpose?