My Hero Academia Marks a Major Death's First Anniversary

It is hard to believe that My Hero Academia is at its final act. While the hit anime keeps up work behind the scenes, the My Hero Academia manga is busy rolling through its final war. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has pulled all the stops for his superhero story's big war, and on this day a year ago, the My Hero Academia fanbase was blindsided by a death no one saw coming.

The death of who, you might ask? Well, it is a familiar face from Class 1-A. In 2022, the My Hero Academia manga killed off Bakugo Katsuki, and the wait is still on for his miraculous return.

It's been officially a year since chapter 362: Light Fades to Rain. Even if Bakugo hasn't been appearing in the manga, Horikoshi has been drawing Bakugo content at least once a month. Here's a timeline of the events. pic.twitter.com/8I4NxVlSSq — 🧉💥Roo💥✨✨✨Read Jigokuraku (@Color_Division) August 8, 2023

If you do not recall, My Hero Academia chapter 362 brought the whole ordeal to light, and "Light Fades to Rain" pulled zero punches on fans. As Bakugo continued his fight with Shigaraki, all we could do was watch Bakugo as he put his body on the line. The explosive hero was determined to catch up with Deku, and Bakugo was willing to die just to show All For One up. In the end, Bakugo managed to do this by awakening his own quirk, but the milestone chapter ended with Bakugo's death. His heart imploded within his chest, leaving Best Jeanist and Eraserhead in pure shock over the loss.

It has now been one year since My Hero Academia took out Bakugo with a shocking death, and we've not really heard from him since. We do know Best Jeanist teamed up with Edgeshot to try and revive the boy. Even if it costs the latter's life, the pro heroes are ready to go the distance to save Bakugo despite his injuries. From an eye gouge to his imploded heart and massive blood loss, Bakugo is on death's door if not through it already. And after 365 of waiting, My Hero Academia fans have yet to get an update on the boy's status.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you should know the series is available to read online through Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. The My Hero Academia anime can be binged on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more details on Horikoshi's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about My Hero Academia's final act so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!