My Hero Academia Creator Comments on Anime's 4th Movie

My Hero Academia is gearing up for another big outing! While its new season is in the works behind the scenes, the team behind My Hero Academia just confirmed another anime project is gunning for Class 1-A. It turns out the anime is working on its fourth movie these days, and now, the creator of My Hero Academia is addressing the reveal in a new letter.

The update comes straight from Kohei Horikoshi as the artist posted a letter to fans through Shonen Jump. In the note, the creator of My Hero Academia is quick to give thanks to Toho and Studio Bones for working tirelessly on his series. After all, it is no easy feat to make an anime, and that goes doubly so when you're working on a TV season and movie at the same time.

"A 4th movie for My Hero Academia has just been confirmed! And that's thanks to your support, thank you so much! Bones and Toho are already working on new seasons of the anime nonstop, so I was really surprised when they told me there would be a new movie. I couldn't help but think back to my childhood, when a new Dragon Ball movie was released every year. Those made me so excited that I remember sitting in the movie theater with my heart racing like crazy. So I hope the new generation of kids around the world can enjoy this movie just as much as me back then," Horikoshi shared (via RukasuMHA).

The creator went on to preview what the new My Hero Academia movie would be about. As fans had hoped, it seems the project will take place after season six and give us a better look at Japan's crippled society. With villains ruling the city, we're sure Class 1-A will have their hands full in this flick, and Horikoshi is eager for fans to take in the original story.

"It'll take place after the War from season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it," the creator shared.

Obviously, My Hero Academia has a huge playground of content to explore in its fourth film, so anime fans are eager to see what it will do. For now, all they can do it wait and see how Deku's future shapes up on screen. If you aren't caught up with the My Hero Academia anime, we suggest you start watching ASAP! The series can be found on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So if you need more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

