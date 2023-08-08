My Hero Academia Art Imagines Mineta's Final Form

My Hero Academia has put its heroes through a lot since it began. From grueling training to high-stakes missions, our stars have done it all. This includes a dark vigilante stint as My Hero Academia upended society when All For One broke out of prison. The manga's dark turn has led fans to wonder how all of Class 1-A would handle a vigilante era. And now, a piece of viral fan art has gone live imagining Mineta's final form.

The artwork comes from the ever-talented cpasDryNa on Twitter. As you can see below, their artwork gives Mineta Minoru a vigilante makeover. Rather than giving Mineta a gritty makeover, this artwork uses the hero's quirk to concoct a suit, and it is downright cursed.

As you can tell, Mineta has taken his Pop Off power to a new level. He has used a huge number of sticky balls to make his own outfit. With his eyes barely visible, Mineta has a bouncy suit of armor on that sticks to him like glue. This is definitely taking his defensives up a notch, but as for its durability, there is no telling how this grape-flavored armor will last.

Obviously, Mineta has had no reason to take on a vigilante persona, but that isn't true for everyone in Class 1-A. Izuku Midoriya took home the trend in the manga after All For One broke out of prison. With Shigaraki desperate to take One For All, Deku ran from school to fight villains and keep his loved ones safe. These days, Deku is back with his crew, and Mineta is amongst them. But if the pro hero ever needs to go on the run, this Grape Rush armor might come in handy.

If you are not caught up on My Hero Academia, then you can read the manga on the Shonen Jump app. As for its anime, My Hero Academia can be found on Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read My Hero Academia's official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

