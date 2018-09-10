‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Izuku’s Biggest Secret To Bakugo

It looks like one of My Hero Academia‘s greatest secrets is out of the bag. Izuku Midoriya inadvertently let the true nature of his Quirk slip, and fans are still reeling over the sudden confrontation.

After all, Katsuki Bakugo has all the information he needs about Izuku now, and he is ready to get some answers from his former friend.

This weekend, My Hero Academia confirmed Katsuki had figured out the secret behind One For All, and it proved the hot-headed student is no dummy. After failing to receive his Provisional Hero License, Katsuki told Izuku to meet him outside their dorms after the green-haired lead passed the exam, and it was there Katsuki revealed his research.

After pulling Izuku out past curfew, fans watched Katsuki make good on his promise to talk about the boy’s Quirk. The explosive student took Izuku to the sight of their first U.A. Academy skirmish, and Katsuki unloaded all of the frustration he’s kept to himself since Kamino Ward.

“I’ve been thinking about it this whole time. You got it from All Might, didn’t you? Your power,” Katsuki said, connecting the dots.

As the boy explained, he put everything together thanks to some timing and well-timed words by All For One. Katsuki found it suspicious that Izuku gained his power after meeting All Might, and the Symbol of Peace began to lose his Quirk at the same time. That timing worked in tandem with Katsuki hearing about All For One’s power to steal Quirks. If that power exists, the boy found it possible that All Might could have it to, and that would explain why Izuku told Katsuki way back when that someone gave him his Quirk.

Izuku couldn’t answer the question outright, but Katsuki took his old friend’s silence as an answer. When the other boy asked Katsuki what he’d do with a real answer, the explosive hero-in-training revealed his big plan.

“You and I both wanted to be like All Might. Someone I’d always thought was just a pebbled was acknowledge by the person I admire without knowing it,” Katsuki said.

“So, come here. Let’s fight right now.”

So, did you see this secret reveal coming?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.