‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease Some Shocking Arrests

My Hero Academia has its fair share of lawbreakers, but it seems two unexpected leads are about to get busted. And, in a stunning turn of events, the ones in trouble aren’t part of the League of Villains.

No, this time, it is Katsuki Bakugo and Izuku Midoriya fans have to worry about.

Recently, the synopsis for My Hero Academia‘s 62nd episode went live. The episode is a couple weeks out at this point, but the blurb confirms Bakugo and Midoriya are about to be arrested. Well, put under house arrest, that is.

“The second semester begins,” the blurb begins. “But Izuku and Bakugo are under house arrest.” (via @fabulouslyalone)

This big reveal will have fans doing a double-take, and it is easy to see why. Midoriya is the person you’d least expect to see arrested, so you can imagine how hard he’s taking the punishment. On the other hand, Bakugo’s temper could lead him to trouble, and it seems it really did the boy in this time.

Of course, manga readers will know that the pair’s house arrest has nothing to do with the actual police. Instead, the detention is passed down by U.A. Academy and Aizawa. The surly teacher put the two on house arrest after he learns they fought without permission, and the anime is about to dive into that big battle when its new episode goes live.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.