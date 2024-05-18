Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 2 Title, Synopsis Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally back in action on screens with the highly anticipated Season 4 of the TV anime, and now fans have gotten the first idea of what to expect from Episode 2 of the Hashira Training Arc! Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc is the last of the new anime franchises airing new episodes as part of the soon ending Spring 2024 anime schedule, and thus there have been quite a few questions over what this season is going to cover. As the fight against the demons quickly nears the end, it's time to set up for the final battles to come.

The first episode of the new arc teased that Tanjiro Kamado and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps will be training in order to make themselves as strong as possible for Muzan Kibutsuji's coming attacks. But while the Hashira seemed to be down with this new plan, it was clear that the Water Hashira, Giyuu, fought against it for some unknown reason. Not only that, but the premiere also saw Tamayo contacted at its end. Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc revealed the title and synopsis for Episode 2, and we'll thankfully get follow ups on the questions left over from the premiere.

(Photo: ufotable)

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 2

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 2 is titled "Water Hashira – Giyuu Tomioka's Pain," and will be premiering on Sunday, May 19th in Japan and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the episode, the official website for the anime teases it as such, "[Kagaya Ubayashiki's] crow suddenly appears before Tamayo and invites the demon Tamayo to the Demon Slayer Corps' headquarters. Meanwhile, Tanjiro, who is resting at the butterfly mansion, receives a letter from [Kagaya]." As fans might have expected following the premiere, we're about to move forward with that Tamayo cliffhanger.

You can now stream the first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4 with Crunchyroll (which has yet to confirm how many episodes it will last this Spring), but can also catch up on the first three seasons of Demon Slayer along with the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie streaming there as well while we wait for the next episode. There has yet to be an announcement for the release of the new season's English dub as of the time of this publication.

If you wanted to check out the now complete original manga, you can find Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba its entirety (with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.