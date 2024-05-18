My Hero Academia Season 7 English Dub Is Now Streaming

My Hero Academia Season 7 has debuted its English dub, and now even more fans can finally jump into the premiere of the new season! My Hero Academia Season 7 has come back to screens with the highly anticipated final fights between the heroes and villains, and fans have been able to see the Japanese audio release hit with the first few episodes of its run thus far. But while the anime has been airing new episodes, My Hero Academia fans have been waiting patiently for the English dub release for Season 7. Thankfully, the wait is finally over for these episodes.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has officially kicked off its English dub release with Episode 1 of the anime, and it's now exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. New additions to the cast for Season 7 include the likes of Natalie Van Sistine as Star and Stripe, Kyle Hebert as Agpar, William Ofoegbu as Ethan, Aiden Call as Biggs, Sean Letourneau as Wedge, and Tyson Rinehart and Wyatt Baker in additional voices. You can now check out the first episode of My Hero Academia Season 7's dub with Crunchyroll.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7

As for what to expect from the premiere, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1 is titled "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick From the West!" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "As jailbreakers run rampant in Japan, Star and Stripe flies from the U.S. to Japan to help and finds Shigaraki waiting for her in the middle of her flight path." You can also find the first few episodes of My Hero Academia's Japanese audio release with English subtitles as well if you're interested in jumping ahead.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been confirmed that it will be running for 21 episodes in total. Which means it will run for two consecutive cours airing through both the Spring and Summer 2024 anime schedule (so it will end some time around late September ahead of the Fall 2024 season of shows). With Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release still working through the final battles, it's also yet to be revealed where this new season will end.

You can catch up with all seven seasons of My Hero Academia so far with Crunchyroll and Hulu, and find the newest chapters of the manga (for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service.