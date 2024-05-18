Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Episode 6 With Special Art

Kaiju No. 8 has kicked off a brand new arc now that Kafka and the other recruits have jumped into their first real mission as a squad, and the creator behind it all has celebrated Episode 6 of the anime with some special new art! Kaiju No. 8 has been the juggernaut new release of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the first few episodes of the series have been introducing fans to Kafka Hibino's struggle to join the Kaiju Defense Force despite his older age. But as the anime has finally allowed him to join this military force, it's clear that his troubles have only just begun.

With the previous episode teasing that this would be Kafka's first real mission in the field, Episode 6 has demonstrated just how difficult it's going to be to fight real Kaiju. But much like the practice exam that he barely passed, this mission is about to take a new turn as a major villain is already interfering with the kaiju attacks. Celebrating the release of Episode 6 of the anime and the action kicking off in full, Kaiju No. 8 creator Naoya Matsumoto has shared a special sketch of Mina and Soshiro to commemorate it. Check it out below.

Where to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6

Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the new anime's story, Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."