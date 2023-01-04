My Hero Academia May Tap One of Anime's Top Singers For New OP

It has been a hot minute since My Hero Academia season six dropped a new episode, but that will all change shortly. After all, the show is set to return this weekend with a new arc, and all eyes are on Izuku ahead of the premiere. However, some fans are shifting focus to the anime's opening as the show should drop a new song before long... and one of anime's biggest singers could be behind it.

If you did not know, the second arc of season six is on its way, and the update will kick off a new opening. This is pretty standard as arcs are given new songs and visuals that its overall themes. An OP does a lot to set the tone for what's to come, and a slew of cryptic posts from Eve has fans convinced the singer is about to join My Hero Academia.

After all, the Japanese singer posted a countdown on Twitter, and it aligns with the return of My Hero Academia. The countdown's latest update even features the font used in My Hero Academia's logo, and it is colored the same yellow hue. If that kind of evidence does not speak for itself, then what would honestly?

If you are not familiar with Eve, you should know the artist is one of the biggest in anime right now. The artist got their start in 2009, but they dipped into anime in 2019 with Dororo. A year later, Eve went viral for their Jujutsu Kaisen OP, and they most recently worked on Chainsaw Man. Now, it seems like Eve is about to elevate their status with My Hero Academia, and the artist's rock edge will suit season six's new dark arc.

What do you think about this big theory? Do you want to see Eve tackle My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.