My Hero Academia Season 6 Blu-ray Fixes an Embarrassing Error

My Hero Academia is about to kickstart the next half of season six, and if you have kept up with the series, you will know the anime has never been more intense. The raid arc has permanently shifted hero society in the worst way possible. With scores dead and several heroes out of commission, the future is bleak. And thanks to the My Hero Academia Blu-ray for season six, at least one part of the anime was fixed up.

If you did not know, the first Blu-ray for My Hero Academia season six has gone live, and it features a fair few revisions. From updated character art to enhanced animations, the bundle does a lot to make season six look its best. This includes a revision involving Shoji because – well – the boy was never meant to be in the scene.

#MyHeroAcademia



The Blu-Ray also fixed the infamous error of Shoji being in the evacuation team, and removed him. pic.twitter.com/zJY3YvdbKo — WillFanofMany (@Will_F_O_M) January 2, 2023

For those who did not catch up, there is a scene in season six where My Hero Academia showcases a group shot of its evacuation camp. The Class 1-A and 1-B students are shown overlooking the city after Shigaraki decays much of it. In this shot, fans saw Shoji amongst the group even though the manga put the student with a different party. So of course, Studio Bones cut out the hero in its Blu-ray edit.

The embarrassing blip piqued plenty of attention when it aired, and Studio Bones took notice. Now, the issue has been settled along with several others. We can only imagine what other enhancements will be made to season six as My Hero Academia drops more Blu-rays. So when these bundles go live stateside, fans are going to want to pick them up ASAP!

Are you keeping up with My Hero Academia this season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.