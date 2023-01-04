My Hero Academia Art Brings the Anime's Fantasy AU to Life

With six seasons under its belt, My Hero Academia is one of the biggest shonen series to take over the fandom. Izuku Midoriya has endeared millions since hitting TV, and his Class 1-A cohorts have fans of their own. Of course, the ranks tripled when My Hero Academia debuted its now-infamous Fantasy ED. And thanks to one talented artist, fans can imagine how an anime dedicated to the Fantasy AU would work.

Spoiler alert! It looks great. In fact, Studio Bones should green-light a spin-off ASAP because My Hero Academia needs Bakugo to become a barbarian sooner rather than later.

As you can see above, the art comes from Twitter user trubwisum. The artist, who has inked some very impressive tributes to My Hero Academia, felt it was time to revive the anime's Fantasy AU. As such, they inked an epic shot of Bakugo and Deku in their respective classes, and we're obsessed.

After all, Bakugo is wielding a bony claymore that is drenched in flames. Complete with a barbarian aesthetic, it is impossible to not feel a bit intimidated by the hero here. The same can be said for Izuku as his massive sword is lit up with green lightning, and his eyes are aglow. With red gloves and chainmail keeping him safe, Izuku looks as powerful as you'd expect from a rogue, and we're sure All Might would concur with this look.

Obviously, My Hero Academia didn't know how big its Fantasy AU would become when it dropped, but the fandom holds on to the idea to this day. If we are lucky, the anime might give us some shorts using this AU down the road. Or if creator Kohei Horikoshi wants to explore the fantasy genre, we'd be down for his next series to borrow from this pitch!

Do you want to see Studio Bones adapt this fantasy AU for real? Or have the manga give it a shot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.