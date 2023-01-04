My Hero Academia Creator Rings in 2023 With Mirko Makeover

The new year has kicked off with a bang, and My Hero Academia's series creator is getting ready for a pretty huge 2023 with some special Rabbit Hero Mirko makeovers to get it all off to a great start! My Hero Academia has a lot in store for fans this year with both the Final Act of the manga continuing with its latest chapters, and the sixth season returning this month with new episodes adapting the start of the Final Act. The creator behind it all is well aware of what could be coming for the franchise in the year ahead, and decided to celebrate in style.

As you can see below, the creator hit up Twitter with a special sketch they drew and inked in honor of the new year. It is there Mirko is put in the spotlight as 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. She is joined by our favorite heroes, and hilariously enough, the cosplay session forced Horikoshi to share some eye-popping commentary.

"Sorry for the delay, but Happy New Year! I'll be counting on your support this year as well. I copied the outfit that the anime account made for Mirko, I love it," Horikoshi wrote. "Mirko is a rabbit-themed character, so for the year of the rabbit, I wanted to draw everyone in her clothes having fun. Surely this is not just an excuse because I'm bad at drawing kimonos and other long-sleeved clothes."

As you can see, the poster shows Mirko in a gorgeous kimono that fits her style even if it is a bit restrictive for her taste. Ochaco is living with some mocha while Jirou goes along with the shoot. And as for our boys who chose to don Mirko's costume, well – Horikoshi said they are all posing carefully to prevent any NSFW slippage with their bodysuits.

Of course, the cosplay tribute is adorable, and fans are eager to see what Mirko gets up to during the Year of the Rabbit. The anime has more to do with the heroine despite her big fight in season six, and the manga is keeping tabs on the pro as well. So if you are not caught up with the series, you better get binging in 2023!

