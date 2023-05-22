My Hero Academia Stars Recreate Infamous Sketch of Izuku, Katsuki

My Hero Academia is keeping busy these days, and we're not just talking about the manga. Yes, the series is working through its final act each week with new chapters, but there is more going on with Izuku Midoriya thanks to a new live-action stage play. My Hero Academia has taken over the theatre in Japan with a new show, and its stars just recreated a now-famous sketch of Izuku and Bakugo by the manga's creator.

If you did not know, artist Kohei Horikoshi released some new art earlier this month to celebrate the latest live-action My Hero Academia production. The piece focuses on Izuku and Bakguo as the former childhood friends have a stare-down. The moment seems to be set during the pair's big fight at the training grounds following Bakugo's failed hero license exam. And now, the My Hero Academia cast has brought the sketch to life.

THE ACTORS RECREATED THE SKETCH HELP 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/27NfhZ6yDl — 🧡dkbk/bkdk canon💚 Kacchan’s heart.. (@Dekacchann) May 21, 2023

As you can see above, the piece was recreated by the stage play's leads as Izuku and Bakugo stare the other down in character. With their mics in place, this showdown is taken from Horikoshi's sketch down to the littlest of details. From Izuku's shirt to Bakugo's stoic expression, the stage cast nailed this take on Horikoshi's sketch, and My Hero Academia fans are obsessed.

After all, there are a lot of intriguing parts to My Hero Academia, but the anime continues to put emphasis on these two and their changing relationship. When we first met Bakugo, the boy came off as an unredeemable bully, but he has spent the last few years growing. From friends to bullies and now rivals, these two boys have been through it all. Their epic fight after Bakugo's failed exam truly cemented a new path forward for the two, so My Hero Academia fans are happy to see the moment done up in live action.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you should know the manga is doling out new chapters weekly as its final act continues. The My Hero Academia anime is currently on break as work moves forward on season 7. You can binge seasons 1-6 on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now.

What do you think about this My Hero Academia tribute?