Is My Hero Academia Ever Going to Follow Up on Bakugo or...?

My Hero Academia's Final Saga is continuing to play out in the pages of the shonen franchise's manga. While most of the heroes have their hands full thanks to multiple villainous threats that have never been stronger in All For One, Shigaraki, Dabi, Toga, and many others, there has been one hero who has been absent for quite a few chapters. As Deku clashes with his dark rival, we have to wonder what Bakugo's current status is and when we'll see Murder God Explosion Dynamight make his triumphant return, if ever.

Warning. If you haven't been keeping up with My Hero Academia's manga, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the anime's seventh season and beyond. When last we saw Bakugo, the hot-headed Class 1-A student was in dire straits. Attempting to take down Shigaraki in his fully powered All For One state, Dynamight found himself on the brutal end of a blow that looked to have torn his heart from his chest, or at the very least damaged it to the point where Bakugo's death was imminent. Of course, Deku hasn't had the opportunity to spend much time at his "frenemy's" side thanks to Shigaraki still being a threat, but Bakugo has been absent from the series for over twenty chapters now.

(Photo: Bones)

If Bakugo Only Had A Heart

Of course, My Hero Academia hasn't been shy when it comes to throwing fake-outs at fans, especially when it comes to Bakugo specifically. Dynamight's current predicament actually mirrors My Hero Academia's Paranormal Liberation War, with the anime's sixth season bringing the moment into motion as Shigaraki skewered Bakugo. This moment had Deku believe that Bakugo had truly kicked the bucket, causing the current One For All wielder to lose himself to his rage.

With Bakugo, a lifeline has been thrown his way in the form of the top-ranking hero known as Edgeshot. Stating that he would use his Quirk to effectively become Bakugo's new heart, which might even cause his own demise, Deku's rival might be given a new lease on life. Unfortunately, readers have been left hanging for quite some time so fingers crossed, we'll learn more about Bakugo's fate sooner rather than later.

Do you think Bakugo will survive the final saga? Which heroes won't make it out of My Hero Academia alive?