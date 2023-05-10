My Hero Academia's Mirko Gets Tribute From Oshi no Ko Artist

My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero Mirko is one of the most standout heroes from Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga franchise overall, and the artist behind Oshi no Ko has shared a special tribute to the hero with some cool new art! Oshi no Ko has quickly become one of the most popular new anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and it's done so well with fans that sales of the original Oshi no Ko manga release have greatly increased as a result. When looking at the anime itself, it's no mystery as to why it's been such a hit.

Oshi no Ko is a special team up between Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka (who writes the series) and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari (who illustrates the series), and it's really caught fire with fans thanks to its extended 90 minute first episode. But Oshi no Ko series illustrator Mengo Yokoyari continues to be a huge fan of other works, and took to Twitter to share a cool tribute to the Rabbit Hero Mirko that puts a slick spin on the My Hero Academia fan favorite. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Oshi no Ko

There's not a great way to legally keep up with the Oshi no Ko manga's newest chapters, unfortunately, but there's an easy way to keep up with the anime release. If you wanted to check out the Oshi no Ko anime and see what all of the fuss is about with fans this Spring, you can actually find the new episodes of the Oshi no Ko anime exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko's story as such.

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

