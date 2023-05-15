My Hero Academia: Iida's Actor Announces Hiatus Amid Surgery Plans

My Hero Academia fans, one of the show's top stars could use a little love. New reports from Japan have confirmed Kaito Ishikawa, the voice behind Tenya Iida, is about to take a hiatus. The short break has been scheduled as Ishikawa is slated to undergo vocal cord surgery later this month.

According to Ishikawa's talent agency, Ishikawa will be undergoing a procedure to remove polyps from his vocal cords. The surgery is scheduled for the end of May, and Ishikawa will be on hiatus for a month barring no complications. So of course, netizens are sending their best wishes to the anime actor ahead of his surgery.

It turns out Ishikawa has been wrestling with his polyps for some time now. His agency says the vocal polyps have worsened in the last year. This led Ishikawa's doctor to finally recommend surgery. Of course, the actor needed to find a window where he could undergo the procedure between his gigs, so the finale of My Hero Academia season 6 came just in time.

After all, Ishikawa had an impressive role in this past season of My Hero Academia. Iida was a key figure in bringing Deku back to U.A. High School once the boy went AWOL. His work in My Hero Academia's next season will also be important, and Iida is far from Ishikawa's only role. The actor is also known for voicing Lance in Mashle: Magic and Muscles as well as Kenos in One-Punch Man, Tobio in Haikyuu, and more.

If you are not caught up with Ishikawa's latest work in My Haro Academia, you can catch up easily enough. The anime is streaming in full through Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. For more details on My Hero Academia, you can read its full synopsis below:

"What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called "Quirks"? Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy of course! But what would you do if you were one of the 20 percent who were born Quirkless?

Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

We're sending Ishikawa all the best during his recovery!

