‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Details About One For All’s History

My Hero Academia is good at keeping secrets, but a major one did come out a bit ago. Fans learned all about the true nature of One For All's quirks, and All Might just shed new light on his history with the power.

Recently, the series put out a brand-new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with All Might. The older man is seen refereeing a training match with Izuku and Bakugo, but things get serious after the battle ends.

The three heroes sit down to talk One For All as Izuku tells them what happened a few chapters back. During a training session, Izuku met a vestige of One For All who wielded the power before All Might or his mentor. It was there Izuku learned he has a whole slew of quirks under the One For All umbrella, but All Might said he never knew that was the case.

"Today was the first time I saw it. As for that bald-headed predecessor, the one who came before my master, he was supposedly a dark-haired youth," All Might said. "I doubt that my master knew that all their old quirks are packed in there."

The revelation seems to be an unsettling one for All Might, and fans can understand why. The hero has wielded the quirk for decades at this point, and he never suspected a thing. Now, Izuku says the vestige told him the time was right for these powers to resurface, and Bakugo was quick to share his suspicion. The hot-headed student thinks this revelation has to be tied to All For One's recent moves, and All Might doesn't bother correct the hunch as he's on the same page.

So, are you surprised to hear All Might's reaction to all of these changes...?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.