My Hero Academia Will Reportedly Give a Movie Update Soon

My Hero Academia is preparing for a big comeback this month, and it would be putting things lightly to say fans were excited. For those keeping up with the franchise, the anime is slated to drop its fifth season in a matter of weeks now, and the update will begin with an exciting training mission for Class 1-A. Of course, the series is also gearing up for its third movie later this year, and a new report suggests we will get an update on it shortly.

The information comes from animetv_jp, a well-known page dedicated to all things anime. It was there fans began geeking out after a post went live alleging a movie update would be given in the first episode of My Hero Academia season five.

My Hero Academia Movie 3 The new information on the Movie 3 will be revealed in Episode 0 (original episode) of Season 5 ✨More: https://t.co/dgcKer3Twe pic.twitter.com/Fb4AUgPK6N — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) March 18, 2021

"The new information on the Movie 3 will be revealed in Episode 0 (original episode) of Season 5," the rumor reads.

This update has certainly piqued attention amongst My Hero Academia fans, and that is thanks to season five's big debut. The anime is expected to drop season five later this month, and its first episode will be a recap as usual. As you may know, some fans are not huge supporters of the anime's obligatory recaps, but this new rumor adds something special to the premiere for those critics. If the first episode of season five ties into the next movie, the recap becomes a lot more vital for the canon, so fans will want to be sure and watch the recap when it drops this month.

