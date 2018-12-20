‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Weigh In On Late Season 4 Premiere

My Hero Academia is one of anime’s most popular titles, and fans cannot get enough of the superhero series. Izuku Midoriya has weaseled his way into the hearts of millions, but his latest move did catch his fans off guard.

After all, it turns out the boy won’t make his season four comeback for quite some time, leaving fans unsure of how they’ll cope.

For those unaware, Studio Bones confirmed the release window for My Hero Academia‘s next season, and it was not what fans had expected. After three seasons, the show will shake things up by premiering outside of the spring anime season. This time around, My Hero Academia will step out in the fall, and fans are split on how to react.

As you can see in the slides below, social media was flooded with responses when My Hero Academia confirmed season four would go live in October 2019 as opposed to April 2019. The fall cour premiere bumps the show back about two seasons, but fans understand why the delay was needed. With a full arc ahead of it, My Hero Academia needs time to animate its upcoming fights cleanly, but netizens are still bummed by the wait.

With this release window made public, fans are now looking at their anime watchlist for 2019. The spring season will still be packed as series like One Punch Man, Attack on Titan, and Chihyafuru make their debut. Now, My Hero Academia will help bolster the fall season and give the superhero series some much-wanted breathing room.

Are you okay with this later release…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

