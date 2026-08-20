Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Is Seeing Major Success One Month After Debut

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender hit Paramount+ last month, finally allowing animation fans to see an adult Aang as both he and his fellow benders took on a wild new threat. In fighting an unearthed airbender with nefarious intentions, the Paramount+ exclusive film is seeing some great results. Thanks to its recent success on the streaming service, big things might be in store for the Nickelodeon franchise, though said success has riled some fans. Many were hoping for Avatar Aang to be released in theaters, and with the animated movie topping the streaming charts, now feels like the right time to both study the film’s rise while examining fans’ response.

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In nineteen different countries worldwide, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is the number one property currently streaming on Paramount+. While Paramount’s original television series, Lioness, is at the top of the charts on the series side of the equation, the bending film is high above its competition in the movies department. As of today, August 20th, Avatar Aang is overtaking the likes of Top Gun: Maverick, The Last Stand of Ellen Cole, and Scream 7. With almost a month since it was first released, the Nickelodeon film has plenty to celebrate, with more Avatar projects on the way.

Will Avatar Aang Hit Theaters in Response?

Courtesy of Paramount+

As of the writing of this article, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender hasn’t been confirmed to make the leap from streaming to the silver screen. It’s a rare case that sees a movie jump from the small screen to a worldwide theatrical release, but this hasn’t stopped fans from trying to make the unlikely happen. Ironically, the film did receive a limited release in New York and California, though it was a significantly short run used strictly for award consideration. If Avatar Aang does eventually hit theaters, it would take a wild campaign to make this happen.

At present, a sequel to adult Aang’s story has yet to be confirmed, despite its success on Paramount+, though the bending universe will continue. Nickelodeon has confirmed that the streaming service will continue to focus on benders, with this October seeing the release of Avatar: Seven Havens. While the upcoming animated series won’t focus on Aang, it will see plenty of bending as a new star is set to take the reins as the Avatar following Korra’s stint. Earlier this year, the co-creators of the franchise also confirmed that another unnamed series was in the works, though details surrounding this project remain a mystery. With the Nickelodeon franchise’s success, it will ultimately be interesting to see what new stories are created and whether they will ever revisit Aang in his adult years following the Avatar’s recent streaming success.

Via FlixPatrol