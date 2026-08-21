There’s No Perfect Naruto Replacement, but These 4 Anime Can Help Fill That Void

It’s been almost a decade since the anime adaptation of Naruto came to an end, but the series still remains one of the medium’s most iconic shonen series. There’s a reason it’s regularly referenced as one of the “Big Three,” and that it’s still such a huge part of the cultural zeitgeist. There’s even a live-action Naruto movie in the works, which will bring it back into the spotlight all over again. And because of its classic status — and the nostalgic value it holds for so many fans — Naruto is impossible to fully replace.

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Those who wish they could fall for something similar to the anime shouldn’t give up completely, however. While there’s no perfect replacement for the show, there are other anime that feature similar themes, character dynamics, and story setups that Naruto fans will enjoy. These four can help fill the void, even after all these years. A couple are also classics, and the rest are worth watching anyway.

4) Hunter x Hunter (2011)

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Hunter x Hunter may not be one of anime’s “Big Three,” but it’s regarded as a classic fantasy hit anyway — and it’s an ideal choice for those who love the other series. The series follows a boy who sets out to become a Hunter, following his absent father’s lead. And although the structure isn’t exactly the same as Naruto, it has similarities, from Gon’s trauma driving his choices to his pursuit of a difficult goal. And the anime features exam and training storylines that feel reminiscent of Naruto‘s early arcs, so they’ll likely appeal to anyone looking for a replacement.

Hunter x Hunter also boasts a detailed power system that those who love Naruto will enjoy, though I’d argue it’s more masterfully crafted…which is just more incentive for fantasy fans to dig in. There are similar character archetypes and shonen conventions as well, so fans of one series will feel right at home watching the other.

3) Black Clover

Courtesy of Pierrot

If the appeal of Naruto is watching an unlikely hero and underdog become the most powerful, Black Clover offers a similar journey. Like Naruto, it follows an orphan who finds the odds stacked against him from the start. The anime’s lead, Asta, doesn’t have mana or the ability to use magic, a major obstacle to his goal of becoming the Wizard King. If Asta’s origin sounds a lot like Naruto’s, it’s because the two have a lot in common. That should hook Naruto fans searching for something similar, and it’s not the only resemblance.

Black Clover also features a central rivalry between Asta and a boy with a far more natural grip on magic, a selling point for anyone who loves compelling anime rivalries. There are also familiar shonen tropes in this one, and there’s plenty of great action. For fans of the category, and those who love Naruto, it’s a can’t-miss series. It’s not the only one to feature a standout underdog and competing duo, either.

2) My Hero Academia

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Speaking of anime with great underdogs, My Hero Academia is an obvious pick for Naruto fans (assuming they haven’t sped through the eight-season series already). The anime also opens by introducing a lead with a lofty goal that seems impossible for them to achieve. Izuku Midoriya is one of the few people in My Hero Academia‘s world born Quirkless, a problem since he wants to become the next number one hero. His goal is to follow in the footsteps of All Might, and he gets the opportunity thanks to an encounter with the pro hero. Even still, Deku’s fighting an uphill battle for most of the series — and while he’s more reserved and analytical than Naruto, it’ll prove a draw for those who connected with the other shonen lead’s story.

Deku’s rivalry with Bakugo also has similar elements to Naruto and Sasuke’s dynamic, even if Bakugo’s arc subverts expectations throughout the series. There are also exams and training arcs, making My Hero Academia a great choice for fans of Naruto (and for shonen lovers in general). It’s popular enough that it’s probably already on their radars. But anyone on the fence should really tune in.

1) Black Torch

Image courtesy of Studio EEK

The newest anime series on this list, Black Torch offers something that will immediately intrigue Naruto fans: another ninja story. The series’ lead, Jiro, is trained as a ninja, and like Naruto, he’s isolated and bullied when it begins. It’s for different reasons — Jiro has the ability to speak to animals — but that just makes the show a compelling blend of the familiar and unique. Its likenesses to Naruto increase over time, too, with Black Torch joining its lead with a demon (sound familiar?) and establishing character dynamics that resemble the classic anime’s trio.

Needless to say, anyone looking to experience similar stories to Naruto will want to check out this 2026 release. And the fact that Black Torch is ongoing makes it even more worthwhile. It’s a series that will no doubt become more discussed as 2026 continues, so there’s no better time to see what all the hype is about.