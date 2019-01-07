‘My Hero Academia’ Fan-Art Imagines its Perfect Timeskip

When My Hero Academia first began, Midoriya teased that it was a story about how he became the world’s number one hero. The series has been slowly building toward this over its run, but some fans have taken it upon themselves to imagine what Midoriya’s future would look like.

While not exactly an imagining of his pro hero debut, this newest piece of fan art for the series imagines an equally as important third year in U.A. High School for Midoriya, even going as far as becoming part of the next “Big 3.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I decided to make once again a time skip for Midoriya, Bakugou and Todorki, but this time as their first day on the 3rd year as the new “Big Three”, while Uraraka is all like “KYAAA THEY’RE BACK”. LOL

I am really proud of this one, i hope you guys like it! pic.twitter.com/O8PCPHOSzy — Rodrigo Sanni (@RodrigoSanni) January 3, 2019

Artist @RodrigoSanni shared his interpretation of Midoriya’s third year, and imagines that Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo make up a new Big 3 (with an older interpretation of Ochaco Uraraka for good measure). Fans were first introduced to the Big 3 at the end of the third season, and found out that they make up the top three students in the school.

It’s not hard to imagine that Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki would make up the next wave of top heroes considering their strength now, but surely there will be some fans who take issue with the fact that their favorites aren’t represented here in some way. Hopefully it won’t be too long before fans see Midoriya in his final year in school, but there’s no rush as seeing Midoriya learn how to be a better hero is what makes up the fabric of the entire series.

Fans are greatly anticipating seeing what comes next for Midoriya in the fourth season, which is officially scheduled to premiere October this year. The third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.The fourth season will see the world expand further beyond the school now that Midoriya has his Hero License, and he’ll find that the villains have all grown in substantial ways as well.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.