‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals First Look at Young All Might in Action

When you think of All Might, you should have a certain image come to mind. The No. 1 hero is the symbol of peace in My Hero Academia, and his beefy form proves he’s got the muscles for the job. Still, fans don’t know much about the guy’s past, but that is all about to change.

After all, the anime is about to explore the hero’s early days this July, and fans just got a first look at All Might in his prime.

As you can see above, a new trailer for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes just went live. The video gives more insight into the anime’s first film, and it touches on pieces of All Might’s past. The trailer shows present-day All Might meeting up with a friend of his, and it turns out the pair go way back.

In one shot, a younger All Might is seen jumping through an explosion, and fans get a good look at his face. The blond hero is has chiseled as ever, but his muscles are more streamlined. The hero is less shadowed, and his eyes are very visible.

Oh, and his hair is just a tad lighter. He could give Captain America a run for his money looking like this.

As the trailer continues, fans see a few more shots of All Might in his prime form. One shows the hero wearing some sort of blue cape, and his bright smile will make all the fangirls swoon. So, you can see why All Might became a fan-favorite so fast; How can you hate on a face like this?

You can check out the official synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes below:

“The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Will you be checking this movie out? What do you make of All Might’s younger self? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!