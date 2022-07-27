My Hero Academia Art Swaps Endeavor's Fiery Quirk With an Icy Surprise

Endeavor might be the number one hero in My Hero Academia following the "retirement" of All Might, but the father of Shoto Todoroki has a long way to go until he can become the new symbol of peace for Hero Society. Putting his family through hell in an attempt to forge a new generation of heroes that could stand toe-to-toe with All Might, Enji Todoroki is seeking forgiveness and one fan artist has imagined what the powerhouse might look like if he traded his fire Quirk for one that was focused entirely on ice.

Shoto's Quirk is a combination of both his father's fire-based powers along with his mother's ice-based powers, with Rei being the mother of the family that perhaps suffered the most thanks to Endeavor's drive to create a new generation of crime fighters. Putting their children through a hellish training regiment, Toya was seemingly killed thanks to Endeavor's desires, and Shoto essentially wrote off his father completely until only recently. Rei, on the other hand, lost her mind and is far from the person that her family once knew, being the one responsible for Shoto's scar on his face.

One Redditor shared these two new pieces of art that not only give Endeavor an ice Quirk but also swap the powers of Shoto Todoroki who appears to dive further into his fire background which was something that took quite a while for him to be comfortable with during the events of My Hero Academia:

Without going too much into spoiler territory, the Final Arc of My Hero Academia's manga sees Endeavor participating in the biggest fight of his career as All For One and his villainous forces make one major push to bring down Hero Society. While the fight hasn't seen any major heroes or villains pass this mortal coil as of yet, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if the current number one hero was on the chopping block in order to redeem himself for the sins of his past.

Would you like to see the Todoroki Clan swap their Quirks before the Shonen franchise from Kohei Horikoshi comes to a close? Do you think Endeavor will survive the final fight of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.