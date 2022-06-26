My Hero Academia Unpacks Endeavor's Toxic View of Heroes

My Hero Academia has taken its characters down some dark roads since it began, and many of its top heroes have been changed for the better because of their journeys. Even people who fans thought were lost causes have come around in recent years. There is no better example of this shift than Endeavor, and just recently, fans were given a better look at how the pro hero became as toxic as he did.

The whole thing was laid out when My Hero Academia chapter 356 went live. It was there the hero went against All For One yet again, and Endeavor pushed ahead despite some grievous injuries. During the battle, fans watched as an aside reunite the pro hero with his high school self, and it was there the younger Endeavor revealed his unhealthy view of heroes.

"Even weaker now," the boy says with Endeavor at his feet. "Position. Atonement. Mistakes. Responsibility. All of it has exposed the weakness that was always there.... Go on, keep cursing the true enemy -- that weakness. That's the only thing that has kept you alive."

As you can see, Enji Todoroki never had the best view of heroes in mind even when he was younger. After witnessing his dad's death and All Might's insurmountable strength, Endeavor became less focused on hard work and more obsessed with his own weaknesses. By focusing on his shortfalls, Endeavor's self-hatred manifested in the most abusive ways to those around him, and the cycle continued until All Might was forced into retirement.

For heroes like All Might, they strive to become something bigger than themselves, and that is why they can overcome the wildest odds. Endeavor, on the other hand, could not reach those heights as he only saw what he couldn't do compared to others rather than the things he could do. Now, it seems Endeavor is doing all he can to make up for his former beliefs, but only time will tell if the pro hero survives long enough to turn a new leaf.

Do you think Endeavor will make it out of this war alive? Or will the pro hero make the ultimate sacrifice for the future? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.