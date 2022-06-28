My Hero Academia Sends Izuku and Ochako on a Date in New Sketch

My Hero Academia has fans on high alert these days thanks to its manga, and season six will only ramp up the fandom even more when it drops. After all, Izuku has a lot on his shoulders right now, and a war with Shigaraki's forces is just around the corner. But thanks to one of its artists, My Hero Academia has found the time to let Izuku relax and take Ochako Uraraka on a date.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from one of creator Kohei Horikoshi's assistants on Twitter. Their profile nstime23 is notorious for sharing sketches with fans, and they range from Mirko to Bakugo and beyond. Not long ago, they decided to celebrate Izuku x Ochako with a cute sketch, and it shows the lovebirds on a date.

Dressed in civilian clothes, Izuku is seen blushing in this sketch given the color on his cheek. One hand can be found rubbing Izuku's neck as the student is clearly anxious about this outing. But given how Ochako is blushing, she must feel the same. The girl is even dressed up for the date, so you know Uravity is taking the whole thing seriously.

Of course, My Hero Academia has not made any progress with any of its romances, but the manga has planted seeds for several couples. Izuku and Ochako have been dancing around one another for years now, and others feel the same about Ojiro and Hagakure. Kaminari and Jirou also have their own thing going on right now about now, so maybe nstime23 will celebrate those couples with new sketches sometime soon if we're lucky!

What do you think about this adorable My Hero Academia sketch? Do you think Izuku x Ochako will be an endgame couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.