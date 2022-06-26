My Hero Academia Reveals Volume 35 Cover Art

My Hero Academia is getting ready to hit shelves with the next volume of the manga overseas, and to celebrate the series has revealed the first look at the cover art for Volume 35 of the manga! With Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series now in the midst of the final war between the heroes and villains, each of the heroes has found themselves challenged more and pushed harder than any moment of the series so far. With things escalating even further, it's going to be quite a lot for Izuku Midoriya to need to adapt to and potentially overcome as the chapters roll on.

With the previous volume of the series releasing in Japan covering all of the chapters of Star and Stripe's fight against Tomura Shigaraki, Volume 35 of the manga takes the next step in bringing the series closer to its final battle. In this phase both Izuku and Shigaraki are going through a number of changes within themselves as the two ultra powers get ready for their ultimate collision in the grand finale of the series as a whole. This is reflected in the cover art for the volume itself, which you can check out below as released in the series' official Twitter account:

My Hero Academia's manga is now in the mix of the final battle between the heroes and villains, but it's still unclear just how much more ground the series will need to cover before it's all over. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi noted last December that he estimated that the series would be lasting for about another year should the scheduling of his plans work out, but halfway through the year this still seems like there's a lot more to cover before the final curtain can be drawn. But regardless, the ending is indeed in the works.

As Horikoshi stated in the previous volume for the series, the ending is getting realer for the creator too "I feel like I can finally see the goal in sight...It's a rather strange feeling getting to this point. In the past, I would just be drawing without a single care [for the future], but now I wonder just how many more times can I draw these characters? Change is scary as you grow older. Well, I really shouldn't dwell on that! Until next volume then!"

What do you think of My Hero Academia's final act so far? Is it properly getting ready for its grand finale? What do you think of the cover art for Volume 35 of the series?