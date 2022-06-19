My Hero Academia Season 6 Trailer Released: Watch

The time has come, My Hero Academia fans! It won't be much longer before the anime makes its comeback this fall, and all eyes are on season six ahead of its release. After all, the show is ready to tackle its most intense arc when it drops this fall, and fans have been begging to check out footage from season six. And at last, fans have had their wish granted.

As you can see below, My Hero Academia season six has released its first trailer. The reel was shared over in Japan as a surprise following the overseas debut of some new OVA specials. This trailer is the first to highlight season six so far, and it confirms My Hero Academia is about to take a dark turn.

【New Trailer】

My Hero Academia Season 6

Scheduled for Fall 2022



✨More: https://t.co/atRFpDxcnB pic.twitter.com/His4U3qTo0 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 19, 2022

After all, a war is on the horizon for our heroes, and not even the pros will make it out of this ordeal unscathed. This new trailer shows how serious the situation has become in Japan thanks to Shigaraki. With his new powers intact, everyone from Endeavor to Present Mic and Mirko must be at the top of their game, and the students of U.A. High School have been roped into the conflict as well.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Baseball Collaboration Celebrates New OVA | My Hero Academia Celebrates Its Tiniest Heroes in New Deku/Bakugo Art | My Hero Academia Art Celebrates Mirko Ahead of Season 6

Right now, My Hero Academia is slated to debut this fall, so fans can expect more promos for the anime to drop ahead of October. No specific release date has been shared at this point, so stay tuned for more information. And in the meantime, you can catch up on My Hero Academia via Crunchyroll or Hulu if you'd like. The show's first five seasons are currently streaming subbed and dubbed.

What do you think about this first look at season six? Are you excited for My Hero Academia to launch a comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.