My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Reveals Final Volume Cover Art

My Hero Academia brought its long running spin-off and prequel series to an end earlier this Spring, and has celebrated the grand finale by revealing the cover art for the fifteenth and final volume of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes! Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court's original manga series first kicked off with the idea that it would take place a few years before the events of the main series, and highlight many of the main series' heroes and villains in a new way. But all the while introducing new characters caught within the gaps of the new hero world forming at the time.

This led to the main characters from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes becoming the titular vigilantes in question. Noticing how the heroes were skipping over the crimes in their small town, the three main leads took things into their own hands and took on an increasingly tough series of villains as the spin-off reached its end. Now that it's over, fans will soon be able to own all of its volumes with Volume 15 being the last one hitting shelves in Japan later this Summer. Illustrator the series Betten Court actually shared the first look at the final volume's cover art that you can check out below:

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes follows Koichi Haimawari as he starts off becoming a small town hero helping with smaller tasks (like litter and garbage), and eventually turns into some bigger and bigger battles against his own villains. This soon reaches a point by the end of the series where he's coming face to face with beings that fully influenced what came from All For One years later in the main series, and it went to showcase just how important Koichi ultimately means to the main series' story as a whole despite the fact he has yet to show up in it.

The spin-off series ultimately has some pretty important connections to the main series' events, and with it now over it's the perfect time for fans of the main series to jump in. Volume 15 of the series will be launching in Japan next month, but it will be quite some time before it gets a physical English language release. Until then, you can now find My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' entire run with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

How did you like My Hero Academia: Vigilantes as a whole? What did you think of the way it came to an end? What are you hoping to see from the characters if they pop up in the main series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!