My Hero Academia Artist Hypes Izuku's Return With New 'BKDK' Sketch

My Hero Academia will return with its sixth season in just a few days' time, as the new episodes will begin to translate the Paranormal Liberation War and the terrifying confrontations that make up the brutal battle. Before the new season's arrival, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has once again shared their love for Bakugo and Deku, bringing together the two most popular heroes learning in Class 1-A who will have their hands full as they take on Shigaraki and his army which constitutes over one hundred thousand villains.

Shota Noguchi is an assistant to Horikoshi, helping the prolific artist when it comes to bringing My Hero Academia's manga art to life. Besides clearly holding some serious love for Bakugo and Deku, the artist also has shared countless images of Mirko, the rabbit hero, over the years. Luckily, Mirko will play a major role in the upcoming War Arc in the episodes of the anime's sixth season, as the battle against Shigaraki and his forces will mean that all hands are on deck. The young heroes of UA Academy and the professional crime fighters will be teaming up in a bid to keep Hero Society together and most of the heroes that we've come to know won't be leaving this battle unscathed.

Yoshinori took to their Official Twitter Account to share the new sketches that not only take us into the past of Midoriya and Dynamight, but also share a fresh look at the two popular heroes in the present as they once again test their Quirks against one another in a battle that has been ongoing throughout the series:

While the sixth season is about to arrive early next month, the Final Arc is currently underway in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga as the heroes face All For One and Shigaraki directly. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, Bakugo has seen better days and Midoriya is reacting in kind, and despite the overwhelming numbers of heroes facing down Shigarki, the heir to All For One remains the strongest opponent that any of the crime fighters have faced to date.

