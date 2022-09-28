Is My Hero Academia's Final Arc Playing it Too Safe?

My Hero Academia's Final Arc has had quite a few amazing moments as the heroes and villains tangle for what might be the last time for Hero Society's future. With All For One, Shigaraki, and the other villains that have been a thorn in the side for the Class 1-A heroes, the last battle for UA Academy has felt shockingly reserved. With the My Hero Academia's sixth season bringing back its anime adaptation next month during a busy anime fall season, now is the perfect time to discuss the failings in the Final Arc.

Warning. If you aren't caught up to speed with My Hero Academia's manga, turn back now as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

As of the latest chapter, Mirio perhaps put it best while talking down Deku, who had went back into his state of rage that he first exhibited during the Paranormal LIberation War Arc:

"It's okay! Tamaki and them are still kickin'! Right now, Edgeshot is trying to save Bakugo's life! I know he's gonna pull it off!"

Bakugo dying would have been an amazing moment in this Final Arc, not just as a way to show how significantly the hot-headed hero has changed when his emotions flung out of control earlier in the series, but also by throwing in the added bonus that this was a fight where no one is safe. For a battle that is set to end the journey of these characters, the fact that heroes and villains alike are still alive at this point does take a bit of the "oomph" out of the proceedings.

(Photo: Shueisha)

A big part of My Hero Academia's themes, like the Shonen series Naruto, has been the idea of redemption, with Deku specifically looking to bring Shigaraki from the dark side and with All For One taking over his body, it telegraphs how the Final Arc might accomplish the villain giving us his villainous ways. However, considering how many terrible things that Shigaraki has done in his career, outside of All For One's influence, it almost feels like a cheat should the story go in this direction.

During the War Arc, the series eliminated Twice and Midnight, with the manga also killing Star and Stripe quickly after her introduction, so it seems odd that the Final Arc is holding back when it comes to potentially removing heroes and villains from the board. Imagine the impact of Midoriya still attempting to rehabilitate Shigaraki even though Bakugo was dead. Ultimately, these fears might be unfounded as there is still apparently plenty of time left in this Final Arc for My Hero Academia.

How do you feel about the Final Arc so far? How do you want to see My Hero Academia come to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.