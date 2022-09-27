My Hero Academia Explains How Izuku Got to the Fight So Quickly

My Hero Academia has finally brought Izuku Midoriya back into the center of the action, and the newest chapter of the series explained that Deku got to the scene as quickly as he did thanks to some help from the United States of America! The final war between the heroes and villains has been stacking up for quite a bit, but it really kicked into high gear when Tomura Shigaraki had his first real confrontation against America's own number one hero, Star and Stripe. But while the end of that fight had scared off the United States government, it wasn't exactly true for everyone involved.

The final war against the villains got off to a shaky start for Izuku as he was forcibly taken to the wrong battlefield by Himiko Toga, and thus had been racing to the scene of U.A. Academy's floating battlefield ever since. When we had last seen him in action, Izuku was being approached by some mysterious flying objects that looked like quite the ominous force heading his way. But as it was explained by the newest chapter, it was actually some allies who once fought alongside Star and Stripe during her battle.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 367 of My Hero Academia goes back in time a bit to when Izuku was being approached by the flying objects, and it turns out that it was the American fighter pilots who were fighting alongside Star and Stripe against Shigaraki. They explained that they ignored the orders from their government and stayed behind in Japan, and were actually assigned with guarding the skies around the floating U.A. Academy. But they flew to Izuku in order to essentially form a line of platforms that he could use to bounce himself off from and move faster.

They instead wanted Izuku to use them as stepping stones become Star and Stripe had given her life on a final gamble on Japan's heroes. Wanting to respect her wishes and give them as much support as they can, it turns out to be the help Izuku really needs as he's able to make it to the final fight against Shigaraki in time before the villain could cause even more devastation as the fight continues.

How do you feel about the United States government helping Deku get to the battle? Do you think this will be enough support to bring the final fight to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!