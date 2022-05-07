My Hero Academia Artist Creates Streamy New Mirko Art

✖

Mirko might not be a student at UA Academy, but the rabbit hero has become a fan favorite thanks to her edgy personality and Quirk that gives her the proportionate strength, speed, and agility of a rabbit. With Mirko set to play a major role in the sixth season of My Hero Academia, one of Kohei Horikoshi's assistants is taking the opportunity to celebrate the high kicking crime-fighter with some steamy new artwork that might not have made the official release of the Shonen series.

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is set to arrive this fall, which is set to give Mirko some of her biggest moments of the series to date. As the Paranormal Liberation Front attempts to destroy Hero Society as we know it, the rabbit hero will be front and center in this new season, pitting herself against not just some familiar foes, but the nefarious creations of Dr. Garaki. With the heroes and the villains set to see some major casualties in this giant brawl, fans shouldn't expect heroes to walk away from this battle unscathed.

Yoshinori posted this new art of Mirko on their Official Twitter Account, with the rabbit hero's popularity continuing to skyrocket despite the fact that she isn't one of the main heroes of UA Academy and doesn't even teach any classes at the prestigious school that has given us the likes of Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and more:

In the final arc of the series currently playing out in the manga, Mirko has teamed up with Bakugo in a bid to take down Shigaraki, the heir apparent of All For One. Even though the War Arc saw Mirko severely injured, the rabbit hero managed to bounce back and will most likely play a major role in the titanic tussle against All For One and his minions.

If you want new stories focused on Mirko, take the opportunity to read My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, as the spin-off series took a brief opportunity to show the rabbit hero in her younger years, participating in an underground fighting ring and gaining a better understanding of her Quirk.

What do you think of this new take on Mirko? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.