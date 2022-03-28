My Hero Academia Poster Shows Off Bakugo and Mirko Team Up

My Hero Academia has showed off the explosive power of Katsuki Bakugo and the Rabbit Hero Mirko with a cool new cover for the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has kicked off a new phase of the Final Act as the final battle between the heroes and villains has officially begun. The various villains have been separated into isolated battlefields, and fans are starting to see the line ups for each respective battle. This has offered the opportunity to see some unique pairings in action, and this includes a team up between Bakugo and Mirko.

The two heroes have yet to team up in the official manga series although they have crossed paths in special releases like the My Hero Academia: Team Up Missions spin-off manga, but this official team up between the duo has started to show fans just how much they are alike. As they now fight alongside one another, their explosive personalities are started to ignite each other and Horikoshi paid tribute to this fun new team up with the cover art for the newest chapter of the manga. You can check out the cover art for Chapter 349 of My Hero Academia below:

It can be tough to find any kind of levity in the Final Act of the series, and this has been especially true as now the final fights against the villains has kicked off in full. It seems that the pairing between Bakugo and Mirko has sparked all kinds of wishes for a much fuller adventure from fans, and that’s likely because not only do we get to see very little of the Rabbit Hero in action, but rarely get to see her team up with other heroes in the field. It’s why her big moments during the Paranormal Liberation Front war stood out to fans so much, and it’s why fans are so worried for her in this current battle.

There are all sorts of variables to keep track of as the final battle between the heroes and villains continues, but it’s clear that no hero is truly safe until it’s all over. Mirko being so much of the front line forces has put a huge target on her back, but it remains to be seen whether or not this works out well for her. What do you think? How are you liking Bakugo and Mirko’s team up in the manga? Are you hoping it has a happy ending? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!