My Hero Academia Artist Shares Spicy New Art of Mirko

One of the artists behind My Hero Academia’s manga has dropped some spicy new art for the Rabbit Hero Mirko! The pro hero has been one of the major fan favorite standouts ever since she was first introduced during the Pro Hero Arc, and has even been a favorite of the original series creator, Kohei Horikoshi (who has shared many fun sketches featuring the hero ever since she first popped up). This is all despite how little she had been seen in both the manga or anime overall, and that’s what makes each new sketch of the hero all that more special.

Yoko Akiyama, the illustrator behind the My Hero Academia: Team Up Missions spin-off series, has taken to Twitter to share some fun new sketches for Mirko in the past, and the same can be said for their newest illustration of the character as well. Imagining the pro hero in a much different setting as she becomes a teacher instead, the new sketch offers a window into a whole kind of new world where we would get to see much more from this pro hero in action. You can check it out below:

My Hero Academia: Team Up Missions currently has a couple of volumes now out thanks to Viz Media, and fans can currently find the most recent chapters of the series through the digital Shonen Jump library with a subscription. This spin-off even features much more of Mirko at the center of the action thanks to Izuku teaming up with her for one of these titular missions for a short time, so fans of the hero will definitely want to look into it further. The series is officially described as such:

“The aspiring heroes of My Hero Academia team up with pro heroes for action-packed missions! The ambitious Team-Up Missions Program pairs groups of aspiring heroes with pro heroes to go on action-packed missions! Although Izuku Midoriya and his U.A. High friends are thrilled to participate, there’s just one catch—there’s no telling who will be teamed up with whom! From top heroes to students from other classes and schools, anyone could be on the same team. Midoriya is excited for his first team-up mission until he learns that his team includes the explosive Bakugo. The pro hero they’ve been matched with is also a real wild card. Can this makeshift team cooperate, or will Midoriya’s first mission be his last?”

