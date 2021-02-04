My Hero Academia Artwork Shows How Much Dabi Resembles His Father

✖

My Hero Academia's War Arc didn't just pit the heroes of UA Academy against a giant physical threat in the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front, but it also dealt an emotional blow with the big reveal that the antagonist Dabi was in fact the son of Endeavor and the brother of Shoto Todoroki, and one fan artist has shown just how the villainous son and his heroic father resemble one another! Though this big reveal has yet to take place in the anime proper, we imagine that the upcoming fifth season of the Shonen series will drop more hints as to Dabi's lineage!

Dabi isn't just a physical threat to the world and to the Todoroki Clan, he is also one that was able to strike a serious blow to the public's trust in the hero community. Throughout the series of My Hero Academia, the students of Class 1-A and the professional crime fighters of the world haven't simply been fighting against villains, but have also been attempting to instill confidence within the citizens they save day in and day out. While the heroes have seen some big victories in their world in recent days, it definitely seems as if the public's trust in the crime fighters has eroded significantly over time.

Reddit User Strawberry Jam 2525 shared this manipulation of Dabi to erase the scars that have become so iconic for the member of the League of Villains, showing just how close the villain looks to both his father and the rest of the Todorki family who have mastery of fire, ice, or both:

The fifth season of My Hero Academia is set to debut this spring, venturing into a new challenge for Class 1-A as they battle against their fellow students at UA Academy in Class 1-B. The second half of the season will take a decidedly different approach to the Shonen series, most likely following the story of Shigaraki and his bid to amass power, giving opportunities for Dabi to once again show off his powerful Quirk.

